Kvaratskhelia’s wonder goal helps PSG beat Aston Villa 3-1 in CL quarterfinals View Photo

PARIS (AP) — A wonder goal from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia upstaged a brilliant curling shot from teammate Désiré Doué as Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

After Morgan Rogers give Villa the lead in the 35th minute, the 19-year-old Doué drew PSG level four minutes later with the 12th goal of his breakthrough season.

Kvaratskhelia put PSG in front four minutes after the break and left back Nuno Mendes added a third goal in stoppage time with a fine finish of his own.

But Kvaratskhelia’s was the goal of the night.

He sprinted down the left from just over the halfway line and then mesmerized Villa’s defense in a blizzard of quick feet and superb balance.

Advancing at pace with the ball seemingly glued to his right foot, he then wrong-footed defender Axel Disasi with a sudden change of direction, before rolling the ball onto his left foot in one smooth motion before blasting an unstoppable shot over the head of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The return leg is next Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer