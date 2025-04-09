Gujarat goes top of the Indian Premier League with a big win over Rajasthan

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Batter Sai Sudharsan and bowler Prasidh Krishna led Gujarat Titans to a 58-run victory over Rajasthan Royals as the 2022 champions notched their fourth straight win in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday to go top of the 10-team standings.

Left-handed opener Sudharsan smashed 82 off 53 balls — his third half century of the season — and spearheaded Gujarat to 217-6 after Rajasthan won the toss and bowled.

Right-arm fast bowler Krishna then picked up 3-24 in four overs with his sharp, short deliveries and spinner Rashid Khan took 2-37 as Rajasthan was bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer of the West Indies top-scored in the chase with 52 off 32 balls and captain Sanju Samson made a 28-ball 41, but both fell to Krishna, who impressed with the old and new ball.

Gujarat has eight points with four wins in five games. It fell short by 11 runs in the only loss against Punjab Kings in the opening game run-fest at home. Gujarat has a two-point lead over second-placed Delhi Capitals, which has played two fewer games. Delhi has won all three of its games and is the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

Rajasthan, which came into the game on the back of successive wins against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab, is seventh after five matches.

Rajasthan batters stumble

Arshad Khan and Mohammed Siraj took the sting out of Rajasthan’s run-chase inside the first three overs when they dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana cheaply.

Jaiswal timed the ball confidently, only to see Rashid not moving an inch at third man for the catch, and Rana’s ramp shot flew to Kulwant Khejroliya, also at third man, as Rajasthan slipped to 12-2.

Samson and Riyan Parag (26) revived the chase briefly with Parag smashing three sixes. Parag was convinced he didn’t edge impact player, left-arm fast bowler Khejroliya, after Gujarat went for a successful television review.

Rashid, who picked up just one wicket in the last four matches, struck when Dhruv Jorel misread the googly and Sudharsan gobbled a low catch at deep mid-wicket.

Samson was undone by Krishna’s extra pace and got caught at short third man before Hetmyer made a brisk half century. He was eventually caught at deep backward square in the 16th over off another Krishna short ball to end Rajasthan’s slim hopes.

Sudharsan stands tall

Sudharsan continued his sublime form. He and Jos Buttler laid the foundation for a big Gujarat score with an 80-run, second-wicket stand.

That came after captain Shubman Gill (2) had his off stump clattered by Jofra Archer’s 147 kph (91 mph) delivery before Sudharsan and Buttler took the total to 94.

Buttler, who moved to Gujarat after playing seven IPL seasons for Rajasthan, made 36 off 25 balls against his long-time franchise before falling lbw to Maheesh Theekshana (2-54) off a delivery that spun back sharply.

Shahrukh Khan hit a quick-fire 36 off 20 before Theekshana had him stumped off a full delivery.

Sudharsan kept Gujarat going at more than 10 an over by smashing three sixes and eight fours but missed out on a century. He was caught behind off a thin inside edge against Tushar Deshpande (2-53) in the penultimate over as Rahul Tewatia (24 not out in 12 balls) carried Gujarat over the 200-run mark.

