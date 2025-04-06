Atalanta at risk of falling out of top 4 after loss to Lazio

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s title chances have already effectively slipped away and now it could be at risk of dropping out of the top four.

Third-placed Atalanta lost 1-0 at home to Lazio on Sunday for its third straight defeat in Serie A.

That has seen Gian Piero Gasperini’s team fall 10 points behind league leader Inter Milan and left it looking nervously over its shoulder.

It is only two points ahead of fourth-placed Bologna, with Juventus and Lazio a point further back.

Bologna plays second-placed Napoli on Monday, while Juventus visits Roma later Sunday in Igor Tudor’s second match in charge of the Bianconeri.

It was a morale-boosting win for Lazio, which came into the match without a victory in Serie A in more than a month.

Both teams were lacking in confidence and that perhaps explained the cagey first half.

Atalanta appeared reinvigorated after the break and had two quick chances, with Lazio goalkeeper Chrīstos Mandas making an extraordinary save to deny the league’s top scorer Mateo Retegui at point-blank range.

However, it was Lazio which broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half, through halftime substitute Gustav Isaksen.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru nodded a long ball over the top down to Isaksen, who scuffed a shot past Marco Carnesecchi.

Relegation fights

Lecce was loudly jeered by its home fans despite rallying to draw 1-1 against Venezia in a relegation dogfight and ending a run of five straight defeats.

Federico Baschirotto headed in the equalizer for Lecce in the 65th after home defender Antonino Gallo hand bundled into his own net at the start of the second half.

Lecce remained in the last position of safety in Serie A, two points above Empoli which drew 0-0 against Cagliari.

Venezia was in penultimate position, five points below Lecce.

Torino forward Che Adams had a penalty saved in a 1-1 draw at home to Hellas Verona.

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer