Rosenior’s Strasbourg moves into contention for Champions League spot
PARIS (AP) — Liam Rosenior’s Strasbourg firmly moved into contention for Champions League qualification after winning 1-0 at struggling Reims on Sunday.
The victory moved Strasbourg to fourth place in Ligue 1 with six rounds remaining. The top three qualify automatically and the team in fourth enters qualifying.
Strasbourg was level on 49 points with third-placed Marseille, which was looking to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosted Toulouse later Sunday.
Reims dropped into 16th place, which is the relegation-promotion playoff spot.
Rosenior’s rise
It has been a remarkable first season for Rosenior as Strasbourg coach. The 40-year-old Englishman had only two weeks of pre-season to work with his squad.
Right back Ismaël Doukouré put Strasbourg ahead in the fourth minute when he was left unmarked on a corner.
Each side had a player sent off near the end as tempers frayed.
Montpellier’s fall
Rock-bottom Montpellier fell further toward relegation after losing 2-0 at home to Le Havre, which boosted its own survival chances by climbing out of the relegation zone.
First-half goals from midfielders Yassine Kechta and Abdoulaye Touré put Le Havre in charge.
Montpellier has only 18 points and trails next-to-last Saint-Etienne by eight.
Earlier Sunday, Saint-Etienne lost 1-0 at ninth-placed Lens, which scored in the 75th through midfielder Goduine Koyalipou.
Brazilian defender Jubal scored a late winner as midtable Auxerre won 1-0 at Rennes. ___
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer