Oilers visit the Ducks in Pacific Division play

Edmonton Oilers (44-27-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-35-8, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks in Pacific Division action on Monday.

Anaheim has a 9-13-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 33-35-8 record overall. The Ducks have a 29-3-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Edmonton is 44-27-5 overall and 13-8-1 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have gone 22-10-4 in games decided by a goal.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won 6-2 in the previous matchup. Mason McTavish led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored 20 goals with 20 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Viktor Arvidsson has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press