Sharks take losing streak into home matchup against the Flames

Calgary Flames (36-27-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-46-10, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to break a five-game losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames.

San Jose has gone 20-46-10 overall with a 4-14-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have a 7-18-4 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Calgary is 12-4-5 against the Pacific Division and 36-27-13 overall. The Flames are fifth in NHL play serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 28 goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press