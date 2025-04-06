Kings take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (33-38-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-23-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings head into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken as winners of four games in a row.

Los Angeles has a 44-23-9 record overall and an 11-8-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have conceded 186 goals while scoring 225 for a +39 scoring differential.

Seattle is 11-10-2 against the Pacific Division and 33-38-6 overall. The Kraken are 5-13-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Monday for the third time this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 4-2. Jaden Schwartz scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 33 goals with 31 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has 20 goals and 38 assists for the Kraken. Schwartz has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press