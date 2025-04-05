PSG wins record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with six games to spare

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 1-0 and won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title without losing a game and with six matches to spare on Saturday.

PSG needed only a draw but forward Désiré Doué got the only goal at a festive Parc des Princes bathed in sunshine to make it 23 wins in 28 games so far.

It was PSG’s 11th French championship since Qatari backers QSI took over the club in 2011, with the other two coming in 1986 and ’94.

PSG can also secure a second straight domestic double under Spanish coach Luis Enrique by beating Reims in the French Cup final on May 24.

Later Saturday, second-placed Monaco visits Brest and Lyon hosts Lille with both sides involved in a tight race to qualify for next season’s Champions League. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer