Anaheim visits Calgary after shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (33-33-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (35-27-12, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks took down the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout.

Calgary has an 11-4-4 record in Pacific Division games and a 35-27-12 record overall. The Flames have a -27 scoring differential, with 190 total goals scored and 217 given up.

Anaheim has a 33-33-8 record overall and a 9-11-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks are 10th in league play serving 8.8 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Flames won 4-1 in the previous matchup. Matthew Coronato led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKenzie Weegar has seven goals and 35 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 19 goals and 32 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press