Obrian and Austin visit the San Jose Earthquakes

Austin FC (6-4-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-10-1, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE San Jose -120, Austin FC +288, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jader Obrian leads Austin into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Earthquakes are 3-9-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have a 0-4-1 record when they score a single goal.

Austin is 6-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is 5-3 in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Austin won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has scored four goals for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has five goals and one assist for Austin. Obrian has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Austin: 6-3-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured).

Austin: Guilherme da Trindade Dubas (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press