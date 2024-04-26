San Jose Earthquakes take road losing streak into game against Nashville

San Jose Earthquakes (1-8-0, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (1-3-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nashville SC -104, San Jose +264, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes visit Nashville looking to end a five-game road skid.

Nashville is 0-1-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville is 0-2-1 when it scores only one goal.

The Earthquakes are 1-8-0 in conference games. The Earthquakes rank 10th in the MLS drawing 45 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teal Bunbury has two goals for Nashville. Sam Surridge has two goals.

Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Nashville: Averaging 1.1 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Randall Leal (injured), Shaquell Moore (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Earthquakes: Daniel (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press