Austin hosts the LA Galaxy after shutout win

LA Galaxy (5-1-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles +135, Austin FC +167, Draw +260; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Houston Dynamo 1-0, Austin plays the LA Galaxy.

Austin is 3-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is 3-2 in one-goal matches.

The Galaxy are 5-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank third in the Western Conference with 50 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game. The Galaxy are also second in MLS play with 20 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has scored two goals with one assist for Austin. Guilherme da Trindade Dubas has two goals.

Dejan Joveljic has scored five goals with two assists for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has four goals and three assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Austin: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.3 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 2.2 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Leo Vaisanen (injured).

Galaxy: Eriq Zavaleta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press