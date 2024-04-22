Police in Greece raid homes and detain dozens in crackdown on deadly soccer violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have raided multiple homes in Athens and detained dozens of suspects in a crackdown on soccer violence that led to the death of a police officer in December.

The raids on homes and vehicles started late Sunday and continued Monday, police said.

Police officer Giorgos Lyggeridis, 31, died on Dec. 27 after being hit by a flare during violence between rival fans at a volleyball game in Athens.

Violent soccer fans often choose lightly policed events in other sports to confront rivals.

After the death, fans were banned from attending all top-flight soccer games for two months while security measures were overhauled.

Match attendees must now carry a government-issued QR code on their mobile phone to gain stadium access.