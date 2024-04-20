San Jose Earthquakes try to end road losing streak in game against the LA Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes (1-7-0, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-1-3, first in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -161, San Jose +356, Draw +336; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes travel to the LA Galaxy aiming to end a four-game road skid.

The Galaxy are 4-1-2 in conference matchups. The Galaxy are seventh in the Western Conference allowing only 11 goals.

The Earthquakes are 1-7-0 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are 1-4 in one-goal games.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has five goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has three goals and two assists.

Vitor Costa has scored two goals for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Galaxy: Averaging 2.0 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Eriq Zavaleta (injured).

Earthquakes: Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press