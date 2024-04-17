Golden Knights take win streak into home matchup with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (26-50-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-28-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights head into a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks as winners of three straight games.

Vegas is 45-28-8 overall with a 14-9-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Golden Knights have a 39-10-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim is 26-50-5 overall with a 7-17-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 16-34-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 30 goals and 37 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has scored six goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 20 goals and 34 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (illness), Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper-body).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ), Mason McTavish: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press