Calgary faces San Jose in Pacific Division action

San Jose Sharks (19-53-9, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (37-39-5, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks head to the Calgary Flames in Pacific Division play on Thursday.

Calgary has a 37-39-5 record overall and a 12-12-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have gone 34-10-3 in games they score at least three goals.

San Jose has a 7-15-3 record in Pacific Division games and a 19-53-9 record overall. The Sharks are 11-27-4 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season. The Flames won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 29 goals and 46 assists for the Flames. Andrei Kuzmenko has scored nine goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 12 goals and 47 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Blake Coleman: day to day (upper body), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (undisclosed), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Filip Zadina: day to day (lower-body), Jacob MacDonald: day to day (undisclosed), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin), Kevin Labanc: day to day (undisclosed), Jan Rutta: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Hoffman: day to day (undisclosed).

By The Associated Press