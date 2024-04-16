Clear
Mbappé scores twice as PSG beats Barcelona to reverse 1st-leg loss and reach Champions League semis

By AP News
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain reversed its first-leg loss at home to return to the Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

PSG took advantage of a first-half red card to Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo to advance 6-4 on aggregate and make its first last-four appearance since 2021.

Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha also scored for PSG after Araujo was sent off in the 29th minute for fouling Bradley Barcola to stop a breakaway.

Barcelona had gotten off to a good start and opened the scoring with a goal by Raphinha in the 12th, but the visitors took control with the man advantage and didn’t let Barcelona get back into the game.

Mbappé scored his goals in the 61st and 89th minutes.

The Catalan side made it to the knockout stage of Europe’s top club competition after two consecutive eliminations in the group stage.

In the other quarterfinal on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2 at home to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

