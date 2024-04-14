Minnesota visits Los Angeles after Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (38-32-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (43-26-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Los Angeles Kings after Kirill Kaprizov’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Wild’s 6-2 win.

Los Angeles is 43-26-11 overall and 21-11-7 in home games. The Kings have conceded 203 goals while scoring 248 for a +45 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 38-32-10 overall and 18-18-4 on the road. The Wild have gone 9-9-7 in games decided by one goal.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 6-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has scored 28 goals with 38 assists for the Wild. Kaprizov has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Anze Kopitar: day to day (undisclosed), Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (personal), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (personal), Marcus Foligno: out for season (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press