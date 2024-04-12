Ducks take on the Flames in division play

Calgary Flames (35-38-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-48-5, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Flames -152, Ducks +128; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks face the Calgary Flames in a matchup of Pacific Division squads.

Anaheim has a 26-48-5 record overall and a 7-15-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have a 15-33-4 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Calgary is 35-38-5 overall with an 11-11-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have gone 10-15-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Friday for the third time this season. The Ducks won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has scored 33 goals with 23 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has scored 26 goals with 42 assists for the Flames. Andrei Kuzmenko has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ), Mason McTavish: day to day (lower-body).

Flames: Blake Coleman: day to day (upper body), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press