San Jose Earthquakes host the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference action

Colorado Rapids (2-2-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (1-6-0, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE San Jose +121, Colorado +220, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and the Colorado Rapids square off in conference action.

The Earthquakes are 1-6-0 in conference play. The Earthquakes rank seventh in the league with 35 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The Rapids are 2-2-2 in Western Conference games. Djordje Mihailovic leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two goals. The Rapids have scored 10.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vitor Costa has two goals for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals.

Mihailovic has two goals and one assist for the Rapids. Cole Bassett has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Earthquakes: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Rapids: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Preston Judd (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Jackson Yueill (injured), Amahl Pellegrino (injured).

Rapids: Daniel Chacon (injured), Jonathan Lewis (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Connor Ronan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press