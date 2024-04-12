Vancouver Whitecaps host the LA Galaxy after shutout win

LA Galaxy (3-1-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-1-1, first in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Vancouver +103, Los Angeles +218, Draw +287; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 4-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps face the LA Galaxy.

The Whitecaps are 3-1-0 in Western Conference play. The Whitecaps are first in the Western Conference with just six conceded goals.

The Galaxy are 3-1-2 in conference games. The Galaxy rank third in the Western Conference with 39 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game. The Galaxy are also fourth in MLS play with 13 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fafa Picault has scored three goals with two assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has two goals.

Dejan Joveljic has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has two goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Whitecaps: Averaging 2.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 1.9 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Brian White (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press