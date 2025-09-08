49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz agrees to a 3-year, $45M extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz agreed to a three-year, $45 million extension on Monday that will keep him off the free agent market next year.

Agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the deal that includes $27 million in guaranteed money and keeps McKivitz locked up through the 2028 season.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The 29-year-old McKivitz said last week that he was hoping to reach a long-term deal to remain in San Francisco, and the sides were able to do it quickly. McKivitz had been playing under a one-year, $7 million extension that he signed in March 2024 and now has a deal that ranks 14th best among right tackles in average annual value.

The 49ers drafted McKivitz in the fifth round in 2020 and he started just five games in his first three seasons. He was cut and signed to the practice squad before the start of his second season, then worked his way up the depth chart.

McKivitz moved into a starting role after Mike McGlinchey left as a free agent before the 2023 season and has been a consistent and durable player ever since.

He has made all 38 starts in the regular season and playoffs since the beginning of 2023. He struggled at times in his first full season as a starter in pass protection but has improved enough to be part of San Francisco’s future.

San Francisco now has four of its five starters on the offensive line locked up for next year. Star left tackle Trent Williams and center Jake Brendel will be in the final year of their deals next year, and right guard Dominick Puni is currently in the second year of his four-year rookie deal.

Left guard Ben Bartch is playing on a one-year deal, but the team drafted Connor Colby in the seventh round this year with hopes that he could be in the mix in the future.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer