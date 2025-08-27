Chargers acquire tackle Austin Deculus from Texans in a trade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday acquired tackle Austin Deculus from the Houston Texans.

The Chargers will send a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick to Houston.

Deculus was picked sixth by Houston in the 2022 NFL draft and has appeared in 15 career games including the postseason, making a pair of starts.

He saw the most action of his career in 2023, when he played in seven games with one start, contributing along an offensive line that helped quarterback C.J. Stroud throw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns.

A four-year starter at right tackle at Louisiana State, Deculus played five years for the Tigers, making 46 starts. His 61 games were the most by any player in program history. Deculus played with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

