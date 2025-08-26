49ers’ Demarcus Robinson suspended for 3 games for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Demarcus Robinson was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The NFL announced the ban on Tuesday before rosters had to be cut down to 53 players. The 49ers do not need to use a roster spot for Robinson until after the third game of the season on Sept. 21.

Robinson will miss games against Seattle, New Orleans and Arizona.

Robinson was punished after pleading no contest last month to a misdemeanor DUI charge. He appealed the ruling but ended having to serve the three-game ban.

The 49ers are counting on Robinson this season to bolster their receiver group that has been depleted following a trade of Deebo Samuel in the offseason and a knee injury that will sideline Brandon Aiyuk for at least the first month of the season.

The 30-year-old Robinson had 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Rams.

With the suspension of Robinson and Aiyuk being on the physically unable to perform list for at least the first four games, the 49ers had only two healthy receivers on their initial 53-man roster.

Ricky Pearsall is set to start and recently acquired Skyy Moore is also in the mix. There are still questions about Jauan Jennings, who has missed almost all of training camp with a calf injury. Jennings is also seeking a new contract, adding another wrinkle to his questionable status.

Second-year receiver Jacob Cowing was on the initial 53-man roster despite a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for the first month, but he is expected to move to injured reserve later this week to create an open roster spot.

Rookie Jordan Watkins has been out since he had a high ankle sprain in the exhibition opener but could be ready to return soon.

San Francisco released veterans Russell Gage and Robbie Chosen after both showed flashes in camp. They could be candidates to return on the practice squad or the active roster if a spot opens up.

In other notable moves, San Francisco kept seventh-rounder Connor Colby and undrafted rookie Drew Moss for depth on the interior of the offensive line. The Niners kept 10 offensive linemen overall but released 2022 sixth-rounder Nick Zakelj.

The Niners went heavy on the defensive line with 11 players, including activating veteran Yetur Gross-Matos from the physically unable to perform list. Promising undrafted rookie Sebastian Valdez was waived.

San Francisco also cut punter Thomas Morstead in a procedural move. Since Morstead doesn’t need to go through waivers, the Niners can bring him back later this week after opening another roster spot.

The Niners used one of their eight return from injured reserve designations for the regular season on defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who is out with a torn pectoral muscle.

