Third-string QB Riley Leonard shines as Colts beat Bengals 41-14 in preseason finale

CINCINNATI (AP) — Third-stringer Riley Leonard completed 15 of 20 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Cincinnati Bengals 41-14 on Saturday in the preseason finale for both teams.

Neither team played its starters. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 18 of 24 passes for 185 yards and three TDs this preseason, sat this one out, as did his backup, Jake Browning.

Desmond Ridder, a University of Cincinnati product, started for the Bengals (1-2) and completed 8 of 20 passes for 75 yards with an interception and a rushing TD.

Colts safety Daniel Scott picked off Ridder’s pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to put Indy (1-2) ahead 10-0 in the first quarter.

Ridder’s 1-yard sneak, set up by Kendall Milton’s 41-yard run, got the Bengals within 10-7 in the second quarter.

The Colts named veteran Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback earlier this week and Anthony Richardson as the backup. Both watched from the sideline as Leonard tossed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell to make it 24-7 just 29 seconds before halftime.

Treadwell had six catches for 116 yards.

Ulysses Bentley IV’s 12-yard touchdown run, his second rushing TD of the game, made it 31-7 in the third quarter.

Jason Bean replaced Leonard in the second half and completed 11 of 17 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Jalen Rivers at guard and could start opener

Jalen Rivers started at right guard for the Bengals. With Lucas Patrick and Cody Ford dealing with undisclosed injuries, and Cordell Volson having season-ending shoulder surgery, Rivers, a fifth-round draft choice and converted tackle, is the likely Week 1 starter at the position.

Injuries

Colts: Backup left guard Josh Sills suffered a shoulder injury in the first half.

Bengals: Backup safety Daijahn Anthony left in the second quarter with a right leg injury.

Up next

The Colts open the season against Miami on Sept. 7.

The Bengals visit Cleveland in their opener on Sept. 7.

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press