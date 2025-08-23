Lions QB Kyle Allen, rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa solidify roster chances in 26-7 preseason loss to Texans View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions believe they have found the backup quarterback and depth receiver they were looking for this preseason.

Kyle Allen threw a 33-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass late in the first quarter to rookie Isaac TeSlaa, solidifying their roles with the Lions in a 26-7 loss against the Houston Texans in the preseason on Saturday.

“I was pleased with both of those guys,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. “It’s good to see Kyle really take it to where he’s gone.”

Allen has established himself as Jared Goff’s backup, beating out Hendon Hooker, and TeSlaa earned a spot in the receiver rotation behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Detroit drafted the 6-foot-4, 214-pound TeSlaa in the third round even though he had just 28 catches for 545 yards and three touchdowns last season for Arkansas and he has validated the franchise’s faith in him.

TeSlaa produced in practices as well as games, with 10 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

“There’s a place for him to help us early in this season,” Campbell said.

Texans rookie Graham Mertz, meanwhile, made a bid to earn a spot on a 53-man roster or at least an invite to be on a practice team.

“I’m really proud of Graham with the way he commanded the offense,” Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He was under control. He did a really nice job of moving the ball up and down the field.”

Mertz was 14 of 16 for 145 yards with a 6-yard touchdown pass to former Lions receiver Quintez Cephus in the second quarter. He ran two times for 20 yards.

“You want to give the coaches that confidence anytime you step out there that you can go out there and execute when your number is called,” said Mertz, a former Florida and Wisconsin quarterback.

Kedon Slovis, who was on Houston’s practice squad last year as a rookie, completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson in the fourth quarter.

The Texans (2-1) kept C.J. Stroud on the sideline, a week after he led two drives in a preseason win over Carolina, and did not play No. 2 quarterback Davis Mills.

Mertz made the most of the opportunity, showing he could make plays with his right arm and legs.

The 29-year-old Allen has started 19 times, including twice with the Texans in 2022, and played in 31 games over seven seasons with Carolina, Washington, Houston, Buffalo and Pittsburgh. He threw 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 12 starts for the Panthers in 2019, the only season he played extensively.

Allen, who was 5 of 5 for 66 yards and a score on Saturday, completed 35 of 44 passes for 401 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in four preseason games. Detroit (1-3) took Hooker in the third round out of Tennessee in 2023, hoping he would eventually become Goff’s backup.

Hooker didn’t throw a touchdown pass in the preseason and threw his third interception of the preseason in the fourth quarter against Houston.

Injury report

Texans linebacker Jake Hansen was injured in the first quarter, but was able to walk off the field.

Campbell said Lions linebacker Ezekiel Turner, who played in nine games last season in Detroit and has 90 NFL games of experience, had an injury that “didn’t look good,” during the game.

Up next

Texans: Start season Sept. 7 at the Los Angeles Rams.

Lions: Open season Sept. 7 at Green Bay.

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer