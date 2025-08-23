Loop kicks 61-yard field goal as Ravens finish preseason undefeated with 30-3 win over Commanders View Photo

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Keyon Martin returned an interception for a touchdown, Tyler Loop kicked a 61-yard field goal and the Baltimore Ravens completed an unbeaten preseason with a 30-3 rout of the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

It was Washington that snapped Baltimore’s record streak of 24 preseason wins two years ago. That was the start of four losses in five exhibition games for the Ravens, but then they went 3-0 this year.

None of this means all that much. Star quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels weren’t playing, and the Commanders didn’t play backup Marcus Mariota either. Sam Hartman threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the second quarter for Washington.

Receiver Terry McLaurin, currently in a contract dispute with the Commanders, was at the game but did not play.

Martin, who contributed a safety in the team’s previous preseason game against Dallas, picked off a pass and ran it back 26 yards to give Baltimore a 24-3 lead.

Washington, which is trading running back Brian Robinson to San Francisco, gave Chris Rodriguez a few carries early. He gained 34 yards on five attempts.

Aside from that, the Commanders showed little offensively. Cooper Rush completed all five of his passes for Baltimore, and Rasheen Ali opened the scoring with a 9-yard run. D’Ernest Johnson made it 14-0 with a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Loop, who is replacing Justin Tucker as the Ravens’ kicker after being drafted in the sixth round this year, made kicks of 46 and 52 yards before connecting from 61 early in the fourth. He went 9 of 11 on field goals this preseason, including 5 of 6 from at least 50 yards.

Thomas Graham gave Baltimore’s defense a fourth takeaway when he intercepted Josh Johnson in the end zone with 6:53 to play.

Injuries

A couple of Baltimore receivers — Dayton Wade and Xavier Guillory — injured shoulders.

Up next

The Commanders and Ravens both open the season on Sept. 7. Washington hosts the New York Giants and Baltimore is at Buffalo.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer