Lionel Taylor, record-setting Broncos receiver and coaching pioneer, dies at 89

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Lionel Taylor, who starred for the Denver Broncos in the 1960s and became the first wide receiver in pro football history to record a 100-catch season, has died. He was 89.

His grandson, also named Lionel Taylor, told the team that Taylor died at his home near Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 6.

The Broncos plan to honor Taylor during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

Taylor was the first player in either the AFL or NFL to record 100 catches in a season and he’s also believed to have been the first Black coordinator in NFL history. He served as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator from 1980-81.

Taylor wasn’t drafted in 1958 after starring in both basketball and football at New Mexico Highlands. After playing semipro football for a year, he joined the Chicago Bears as a linebacker in 1959 before becoming a member of the Broncos’ inaugural team in 1960.

He led the new American Football League in receiving in five of the league’s first six seasons, including in 1961, when he had 100 catches for 1,176 yards. He spent seven seasons in Denver, becoming the franchise’s career receiving leader with 543 catches for 6,872 yards and 44 touchdowns. He finished his career by playing two seasons for the Houston Oilers in 1967-68.

Taylor, who was among the first players inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1984, had an extensive coaching career after retiring as a player. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s during his seven-year stint as the team’s wide receivers coach.

He also served as receivers coach for the Rams from 1977-79 and as their offensive coordinator from 1980-81. According to NFL Films, he was the first Black coordinator in the league.

Taylor also served as receivers coach at Oregon State from 1982-83 and as Texas Southern’s head coach from 1984-88. He later worked as the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach and as head coach of NFL Europe’s London/England Monarchs.

