Still nursing a back injury, Matthew Stafford doesn’t join practice with Rams as originally planned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday as originally scheduled.

The 37-year-old Stafford has yet to practice in training camp or the preseason this summer while dealing with back soreness. Coach Sean McVay said last weekend that Stafford would participate in individual work Monday morning, but Stafford instead attended the practice in street clothes at the Rams’ training complex in Woodland Hills.

McVay has repeatedly downplayed the severity of Stafford’s latest injury, claiming the quarterback could play in games if the Rams were in the regular season. Stafford went through a lengthy workout last Saturday before the Rams’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, making roughly 70 throws of all lengths.

But the Rams are remaining cautious with their Super Bowl-winning quarterback at the start of his 17th NFL season. Stafford led the Rams to the playoffs in three of his first four seasons on the West Coast.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the Rams’ backup quarterback. Neither Garoppolo nor Stafford will play in the preseason, leaving the Rams’ three exhibition games to Stetson Bennett, who played well in the Rams’ 31-21 win over Dallas.

