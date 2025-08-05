Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is released from jail and won’t face criminal charges View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was released from jail Monday afternoon and will not face criminal charges after he was arrested Friday evening on weapons charges during a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, jail records show.

During the traffic stop, officials discovered five firearms, including two assault weapons, in Perryman’s car, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Perryman, 32, was booked on felony charges for possessing assault weapons and held without bail, but prosecutors did not file charges, according to jail records.

He was released around 1:00 p.m., which means his arrest will be listed as a detention on his record.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Chargers also did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Perryman, an 11-year NFL veteran, has also played for the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders. He is in his second stint with the Chargers after rejoining the team before the 2024 season.