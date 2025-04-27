49ers S Malik Mustapha could miss the start of the season with a knee injury, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha re-injured a torn ligament in his right knee last season and could miss the start of the 2025 campaign.

Mustapha originally tore his ACL in January 2022 while in college at Wake Forest. He took a cleat to the knee in the season finale against Arizona on Jan. 5 and an MRI taken after that determined that he had torn a graft that had been placed in the knee after the original surgery, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced any details.

Mustapha underwent surgery after the season and might not be ready to start the upcoming season. Mustapha was able to return from the injury in college in time for the 2022 season opener and played 10 games that season.

Mustapha emerged as a starter as a rookie early last season after being drafted in the fourth round. He had 72 tackles, one interception, five passes defensed and two tackles for loss in 16 games with 12 starts.

The 49ers lost safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency to Denver last month but still has Ji’Ayir Brown and George Odum on the roster. Brown started 18 games his first two seasons, while Odum has been mostly a special teams player and backup.

San Francisco also signed two safeties in free agency with starting experience in Richie Grant and Jason Pinnock and drafted Kansas State’s Marques Sigle in the fifth round on Saturday.

