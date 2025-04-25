Los Angeles Chargers choose North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton in effort to boost offense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers selected North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Hampton had consecutive seasons with more than 1,500 yards rushing in his final two seasons for the Tar Heels, finishing his third and final collegiate campaign with 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games. He led the ACC in carries and rushing yards in back-to-back seasons and added 73 receptions for 635 yards and four touchdowns during his college career.

The Chargers need to upgrade their offensive weaponry around quarterback Justin Herbert in their second season under coach Jim Harbaugh. The run game averaged 4.06 yards per carry last season, which ranked 24th in the NFL despite heavy investment in the offensive line.

The powerful Hampton, who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, joins a revamped Chargers running back room that includes a four-time 1,000-yard rusher in Najee Harris. Harris, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year contract in March.

Hampton wasn’t regarded by draft analysts as a particularly creative tailback capable of creating more than what is available, but that is likely to be less of an issue in Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s downhill offense.

He was the second running back taken in the first round, following Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.

