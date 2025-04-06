Raiders expected to release cornerback Jack Jones, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release cornerback Jack Jones, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Asscociated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision hadn’t been finalized.

The 27-year-old Jones had an up-and-down stint with the Raiders after the club claimed him off waivers when the New England Patriots released him two years ago.

He played in 24 games and started 19 for Las Vegas, intercepting five passes and returning three for touchdowns. But Jones also found himself out of position several times and allowed opposing receivers to make big plays.

When coach Antonio Pierce was fired in January, that made Jones’ future in Las Vegas a lot more shaky. Jones had played for Pierce at Long Beach (California) Poly High School and Arizona State.

Pierce appeared to call out Jones after a loss to Carolina, saying some players “made business decisions.” Jones took to social media soon after to defend himself, but he did not start the following week’s game against Cleveland. It was the only game Jones didn’t start last season.

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer