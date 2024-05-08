Cowboys cut Martavis Bryant and end the receiver’s latest comeback attempt

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released receiver Martavis Bryant on Wednesday, ending his latest attempt to return to the NFL following a long absence.

Bryant signed with the Dallas practice squad last season but didn’t make the active roster. He was retained on a futures contract after the season ended.

The 32-year-old last played an NFL game on Nov. 11, 2018, for Oakland before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. Bryant has been suspended three times over substance-abuse violations.

Bryant was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2014 and caught eight touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie. The first suspension came just before the start of his second season.

Bryant returned from the suspension in time to finish with a career-high 765 yards in 2015, but he was banned for the entire 2016 season. Bryant played 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2017 before an offseason trade to the Raiders.

The third suspension started late in the 2018 season, and Bryant signed with the Cowboys almost five years after that.

