Chargers select Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with fifth pick in NFL draft

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz appeared to be in a good position to acquire extra picks and trade down, but decided to stand pat.

Alt played 38 games at Notre Dame and started 33 at left tackle. He was the consensus top offensive line prospect in the draft.

With Harbaugh wanting to be more physical, the offensive line needed depth. Right tackle remains a concern and area of need after Trey Pipkins’ struggles two of the past three years. Alt could be plugged in to replace Pipkins, even though it would be an adjustment moving to the right side.

“If I ask you what position group depends on no other position group to be good, but every other position group depends on them to be good? Offensive line. They’re not relying on any other position group to be good. They go out, and they’re good, but every other position group relies on them,” Harbaugh said during last month’s NFL meetings.

It’s the third time in the past four seasons the Chargers have addressed the offensive line in the first round. They took tackle Rashaun Slater 13th overall in 2021 and guard Zion Johnson with the 17th pick two years ago.

Alt’s father, John Alt, played 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer