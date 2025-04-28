Los Angeles and Edmonton tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -124, Oilers +104; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers are in a 2-2 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime. Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the win.

Los Angeles has a 48-25-9 record overall and a 16-11-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have conceded 203 goals while scoring 249 for a +46 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 17-12-1 against the Pacific Division and 48-29-5 overall. The Oilers have gone 19-8-4 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 35 goals and 38 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Connor Brown has six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, eight assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press