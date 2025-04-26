Los Angeles brings 2-1 series lead into game 4 against Edmonton

Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -143, Kings +120; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Oilers won 7-4 in the previous matchup. Evan Bouchard led the Oilers with two goals.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record overall and a 16-12-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have a 25-9-3 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Los Angeles is 16-11-2 against the Pacific Division and 48-25-9 overall. The Kings have conceded 203 goals while scoring 249 for a +46 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 26 goals with 74 assists for the Oilers. Connor Brown has six goals over the last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 21 goals and 46 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has six goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 8.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press