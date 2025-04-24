Kings visit the Oilers with 2-0 series lead

Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -135, Kings +115; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Kings won 6-2 in the last matchup. Adrian Kempe led the Kings with two goals.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record overall and a 15-12-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have gone 45-11-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles is 48-25-9 overall and 16-10-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have gone 18-6-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Connor Brown has five goals over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 35 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press