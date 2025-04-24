Tyler Seguin scores in OT as Stars withstand late double-minor penalty to beat Avalanche 2-1

Tyler Seguin scores in OT as Stars withstand late double-minor penalty to beat Avalanche 2-1 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored at 5:31 of overtime after Dallas killed a late double-minor penalty, and the Stars beat Colorado 2-1 in Game 3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured the return of Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Dallas took a 2-1 lead in the first-round series with its second straight overtime victory. Game 4 is Saturday night in Denver.

Seguin knocked the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood off a feed from Mason Marchment. It was Marchment who was sent off for four minutes in the final minute of regulation for a high-stick that hit Brock Nelson in the face.

Seguin had his second career OT playoff goal. His first was in 2012 with Boston.

Stars defenseman Esa Lindell made a key play in overtime when he deflected a shot by Artturi Lehkonen down low.

Jamie Benn tied it midway through the third period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

Valeri Nichushkin scored in the first period for Colorado, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves.

The late score spoiled the return of Landeskog, who was greeted with cheers and chants by the amped-up crowd in his first NHL appearance since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to capture the Stanley Cup. Landeskog has been sidelined because of a chronically injured right knee.

It was some 1,032 days since his last Avalanche game. He became the fifth player in NHL history — a minimum of 700 games played — to return to his team after 1,000 or more days without a contest, according to NHL Stats.

Landeskog played more than 13 minutes and had no shots on goal.

The Avalanche finished 0 for 6 on the power play.

Colorado and Dallas are meeting in the playoffs for a second straight year. The Stars won a second-round series in six games last season.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer