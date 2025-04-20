Kings host the Oilers to open the NHL Playoffs

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -120, Oilers -100; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Kings host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Kings went 3-1 against the Oilers in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 14, the Kings won 5-0.

Los Angeles is 48-25-9 overall and 14-10-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a +46 scoring differential, with 249 total goals scored and 203 conceded.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record overall and a 15-10-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 25-9-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 35 goals with 38 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Connor Brown has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press