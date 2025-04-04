Sharks’ Ryan Warsofsky to coach the US at the world championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ryan Warsofsky will coach the United States at the upcoming IIHF men’s world hockey championship.

USA Hockey announced Friday that the San Jose Sharks coach will run the team at worlds for the first time in his career. Warsofsky was an assistant on David Quinn’s staff in 2023 and also worked under him for two seasons with the Sharks before succeeding him as head coach.

“Ryan is an exceptional young coach,” U.S. men’s national team general manager Jeff Kealty said. “He connects well with players and is a great fit to lead our team in the world championship as we strive to bring home the gold medal.”

Warsofsky, 37, is the youngest coach currently in the NHL and could potentially have players older than him at the tournament taking place May 9-25 in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden. The U.S. is set to play its preliminary-round games in Herning.

The U.S. has not won gold at the tournament since 1960 — more than 27 years before Warsofsky was born.

___

