Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (43-26-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-44-10, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers after losing three games in a row.

San Jose is 20-44-10 overall and 4-12-3 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a 7-16-5 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Edmonton is 43-26-5 overall and 12-7-1 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a 23-8-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 21 goals and 32 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 53 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press