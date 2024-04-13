Coyotes players informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says

Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting.

General manager Bill Armstrong flew to Edmonton, Alberta, to tell players about the team’s potential move to Utah before its game against the Oilers, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the decision has not been announced.

Players and officials could visit Salt Lake City next week, possibly as soon as after the season finale Wednesday, which could be the final game at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe.

The news comes amid buzz that Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, has been working to acquire an NHL team, a move that could include the league buying the Coyotes from Alex Meruelo and flipping it. The Smith Entertainment Group in January said it had the immediate ability to facilitate that and asked for an expansion proceeding.

It’s also in the aftermath of a 2023 failed arena referendum in Tempe and an inability to secure a long-term home in the Phoenix area. Meruelo said the Coyotes are committed to winning a land auction for a potential arena site in Phoenix.

___

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writers