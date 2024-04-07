Ducks and Blues hit the ice in Western Conference action

St. Louis Blues (40-32-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-48-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -162, Ducks +136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues square off in Western Conference play.

Anaheim is 25-48-4 overall and 11-25-2 in home games. The Ducks rank first in NHL play with 420 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

St. Louis is 17-19-3 on the road and 40-32-5 overall. The Blues have a 32-5-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 20 goals and 32 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 23 goals and 54 assists for the Blues. Jake Neighbours has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ), Mason McTavish: day to day (lower-body).

Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (acl), Jake Neighbours: day to day (upper-body), Justin Faulk: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press