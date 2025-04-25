Benoit scores in OT to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 win over the Senators and a 3-0 series lead

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Simon Benoit scored on a slap shot from the point at 1:19 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators and a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Auston Matthews won a faceoff back to Benoit at the left point, and the defenseman fired a low shot through traffic that beat goalie Linus Ullmark to far post.

Toronto also won 3-2 in overtime — on Max Domi’s early goal — at home Tuesday night. Game 4 is Saturday night in Ottawa.

Matthews and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto, and Anthony Stolarz made 18 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux scored for Ottawa. Ullmark stopped 17 shots.

Tkachuk tied it at 2 for Ottawa with 8:38 left in regulation. On a rush, he beat Stolarz with a low wrist shot from the high slot.

Matthews gave Toronto a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the third, scoring from close range off Mitch Marner’s pass from behind the goal.

The teams traded power-play goals in the second period. Giroux opened the scoring for Ottawa at 1:38, and Knies tied it at 8:31.

