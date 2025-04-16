Frost helps Calgary beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on a disappointing night for the Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Morgan Frost scored in regulation and the shootout, helping Calgary beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Tuesday night after the Flames were eliminated from the playoff race.

Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Adam Klapka also scored as Calgary extended its point streak to seven games. Rookie Dustin Wolf made 38 saves in regulation and overtime in his eighth straight start.

The Flames (40-27-14) were in the mix for a Western Conference wild card coming into the day. But they were eliminated when both the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues won. They missed out on the postseason for a third consecutive year.

Brandon Saad had a goal and two assists for Vegas (49-22-10). Pavel Dorofeyev, Nicolas Roy and Tomas Hertl also scored. The Golden Knights are 10-2-2 in their last 14.

Vegas is going to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. It will play Minnesota in the first round.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots for Vegas through overtime.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Having clinched the Pacific Division, coach Bruce Cassidy elected to rest a bunch of veterans, including Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo.

Flames: Frost’s goal was just his third in 31 games since being acquired from Philadelphia along with Joel Farabee in a trade that sent Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier to the Flyers. Farabee also has been limited to just three goals with his new team. He has no goals in his last 17 games.

Key moment

Despite learning during the game that they had been eliminated from playoff contention, the Flames mounted a comeback in the third period. Kadri scored 32 seconds into the period to make it 3-2, and Backlund tied it at 1:04.

Key stat

Calgary improved to a perfect 16-0-0 when it scores four or more goals.

Up next

The Golden Knights conclude the regular season against the host Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Flames wrap up their season on the road Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.

