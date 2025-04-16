Dumoulin scores OT winner to give Devils 5-4 win over Bruins. View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Brian Dumoulin scored 90 seconds into overtime to lead the New Jersey Devils past Boston 5-4 on Tuesday night and end the Bruins’ first season without a playoff berth since 2016.

Timo Meier had a goal and two assists, and Jake Allen made 20 saves for the Devils, who had already clinched a postseason matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes. Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for New Jersey.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for Boston and led the team with 106 points — his third straight 100-point season. Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots for the Bruins, who finished with the worst record in the Atlantic Division — and perhaps the Eastern Conference.

Former Harvard hockey captain John Farinacci made his NHL debut and scored his first career goal, cutting the Bruins deficit to 4-3 late in the second period.

Takeaways

The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Bruins look ahead to the draft lottery: They could finish anywhere between fourth and eighth from the bottom of the NHL standings.

Key moment

Stefan Noesen and Simon Nemec scored 30 seconds apart early in the second period for New Jersey to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead. The Devils never trailed again.

Key stat

The Bruins were 25-30-7 for interim coach Joe Sacco, who took over on Nov. 19 when Jim Montgomery was fired. Montgomery, who led the Bruins to the greatest regular season in NHL history two years ago, was hired five days later by the St. Louis Blues.

Up next

The Devils finish the regular season on Wednesday night at home against the Red Wings. The Bruins are done for the season; they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer