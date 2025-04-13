Cooley has goal and assist, Utah gets 4 power-play scores in 5-3 win over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Logan Cooley had a goal and two assists, and the Utah Hockey Club scored four power-play goals to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Saturday night.

Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist, and Sean Durzi, Josh Doan and Nick Schmaltz also scored to help Utah improve to 3-0-1 in its last four games. Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther each had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 shots.

Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston and Brendan Smith scored as Dallas lost its fifth straight (0-3-2). Casey DeSmith finished with 29 saves.

Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 2:48 into the game for his 32nd of the season, and Hayton tied it for Utah at 8:11.

Smith then put Dallas back ahead with a short-handed goal 32 seconds into the second for his first goal in 30 games this season.

Durzi tied it just 49 seconds later with Utah on the same power play, and Cooley made it 3-2 at 7:04 with his 24th and the game’s first even-strength goal.

Doan gave Utah a two-goal lead with 1:54 left in the second, but Robertson pulled the Stars to 4-3 just 47 seconds later with his 35th.

Schmaltz restored Utah’s two-goal lead with its fourth power-play goal of the day at 5:32 of the third.

Dallas’ Jamie Benn appeared to score his 400th NHL goal in the final minute but it was overturned for goalie interference after a challenge.

Takeaways

Utah: Utah got its 37th win of the season, topping the team’s total last season in Arizona.

Stars: Dallas secured second place in the Central Division and home-ice in its first round matchup with Colorado when the Avalanche lost earlier in the day.

Key moment

Schmaltz scored on the rebound of Hayton’s shot from the top of the left circle 5 1/2 minutes into the third to give Utah a 5-3 lead.

Key stat

Dallas came in second in the NHL on the penalty-kill at 83.9% but gave up four power-play goals in four chances to Utah.

Up next

Utah visits Nashville on Monday, and Stars play at Detroit.

