Ovechkin scores twice to tie Gretzky’s NHL goals record at 894 as the Capitals beat the Blackhawks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record by scoring the 893rd and 894th of his career, the second being the game winner, as the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Friday night.

Ovechkin scored No. 894 on the power play with 13:47 left in regulation to put Washington ahead after Dylan Strome tied it earlier in the third period. The 39-year-old Russian superstar also opened the scoring with his 893rd less than four minutes in.

It all came with Gretzky in attendance for the first time during this chase. He should be there Sunday at the New York Islanders when Ovechkin has his next chance to make hockey history.

Martin Fehervary also scored and Charlie Lindgren, playing because No. 1 goaltender Logan Thompson is out with injury, made 19 saves to help the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals win for just the second time in six games. Ryan Leonard scored his first career goal into an empty net with 1:36 left to seal it.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Frank Nazar and Philipp Kurashev scored for the last-place Blackhawks, and Spencer Knight allowed four goals on 28 shots.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: They’re a young team and they play really hard, but they were simply outmatched.

Capitals: The Capitals want to secure the top seed in the East, but it’s clear they want to get Ovechkin the record more than anything. It feels like a matter of time.

Key moment

With the score tied in the third period, Ovechkin took a pass from John Carlson and beat Knight for the go-ahead goal and his record-setting 136th game-winning goal.

Key stat

Ovechkin reached 894 goals in his 1,486th game. Gretzky finished with 894 in 1,487 games.

Up next

Ovechkin goes for 895 Sunday at the New York Islanders, with the Blackhawks hosting Pittsburgh.

