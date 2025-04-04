Linus Ullmark makes 32 saves in the Senators’ 2-1 victory over the Lightning

Linus Ullmark makes 32 saves in the Senators’ 2-1 victory over the Lightning View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 32 saves, Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson scored and the Ottawa Senators beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Thursday night, with the Lightning failing to to wrap up a playoff spot on the ice.

Tampa Bay would secure the playoff spot if Colorado beats Columbus later Thursday.

Pinto opened the scoring for the Senators with 6:15 left in the first period, and Sanderson made it 2-0 on a power play at 5:17 of the second. Brandon Hagel got one back for Tampa Bay at seven minutes of the second with his 34th of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots for Tampa Bay, playing the second game of a four-game trip. The Lightning had won four in a row.

Up next

The Lightning are at Buffalo on Saturday night. The Senators host Florida on Saturday and Columbus on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl